Telecom companies say resolving network issues for homes near central jail commercially unviable

The Telecom Service Providers (TSP), in a recent meeting held with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) and other stakeholders, have said it is commercially unavailable for the TSPs to resolve the network issues caused due to Harmonious Call Blocking System (T-HCBS) installed at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison Complex, individual houses and low-rise apartments. They said they could look at In Building Solutions (IBS) for high-rise apartments.

This was revealed in a letter written by the Department of Telecommunication to the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Friday, a copy of which The Hindu has accessed. The letter shows that DoT held multiple meetings to resolve the problem. This development comes a day after The Hindu reported about the issue.

Over the past seven months, mobile networks in the 500-metre radius around the prison complex have been affected by the new T-HCBS system implemented by the Union government. Residents are unable to make or receive calls and access data. In many instances, emergency health care is also being affected, as people are not able to seek ambulance services. Residents are forced to move to areas where the network is available. In Apartments, the residents are relying on WiFi networks.

In the letter, the TSPs informed the stakeholders that they were unable to solve the problem caused by T-HCBS for individual houses and low-rise apartments as it was commercially unviable. This was told in the meetings held on June 11 and June 12. However, TSPs, particularly Airtel, have started working on providing alternate solutions, which would bring relief to residents in some high-rise apartments. The letter shows that Airtel has commenced working on an in-building solution (IBS) for SJR Blue Water apartments.

The DoT said in the letter that in the meeting, it was advised to the TSPs to ascertain the number of customers affected in the area and how many were provided with alternative solutions, provide a month-wise action plan, and further explore the use of advanced technology.

A member of the residents’ committee who attended the meetings said the TSPs are expecting funds from the government to implement a solution for the problem as the companies believe it is commercially unviable and the disruption was due to the intervention of the government. On the other hand, the Chief Minister’s Office has said the office is coordinating with the Home Department and DoT.

