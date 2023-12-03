Telangana victory boosts morale of Karnataka Congress 

December 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The victory of the Congress in Telangana has boosted the morale of the party unit in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, as its leaders played a crucial role in monitoring the election preparations in the neighbouring State. The party hopes that the victory in Telangana, which comes close on the heels of that in Karnataka, will help strengthen its position in South India.

The party that used its entire might from Karnataka to emulate its success in Telangana had deployed 58 senior leaders from the State, including 10 Ministers, for election management in the neighbouring State. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief, were leading from the front in the State’s election push in Telangana, Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan was deployed to consolidate the Muslim community’s votes. Besides, the party’s guarantee schemes in Karnataka too are being cited as reasons that bolstered the Telangana electorate’s confidence in the party.

Success of guarantee schemes

Reacting to the election verdict in Telangana, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the success of the Karnataka government’s guarantee schemes, a systematic and strategic poll campaign, and hard work of the Congress leaders played a big role in the victory there.

He alleged that the BJP’s internal pact with the BRS made voters lose faith in both parties. “The reason for our victory is that the strategy of this internal agreement was revealed by the Congress during the campaign,” he said.

Micro-management

Although Mr. Shivakumar has attributed the victory to collective leadership, many involved in the Telangana campaign said his micro-management and election strategy had helped the party emerge victorious. This has yet again shown that Mr. Shivakumar has always been successful in accomplishing any task entrusted to him by the party high command.

In the case of a fractured mandate, Mr. Shivakumar had chalked out a strategy to prevent the poaching of Congress MLA-elects. A tentative plan to shift all the party MLA-elects to a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru had been put in place. However, such a situation did not arise and the party is keeping its flock together in Hyderabad itself.

Consolidation of minority votes

Mr. Khan, who played a pivotal role in the consolidation of Muslim votes in Telangana, had camped there for 28 days for the campaign. “Apart from the influence of Karnataka’s thumping victory and our guarantee schemes on voters in Telangana, active involvement of Muslim community leaders and the think tank in chalking out the election strategy helped in consolidating the community votes in 49 minority-dominated Assembly seats,” he said.