Telangana govt. gives relief to deceased farmer’s kin in Mysuru

Shankar Bennur August 16, 2022 21:09 IST

40-year-old farmer from T. Narsipur died of heart attack in Hyderabad while on a study tour to Telangana to study irrigation projects with farmers’ associations from Karnataka on the invitation of the State government

The family of farmer Vimal Kumar from T. Narsipur, who died of heart attack in Hyderabad while on a study tour to Telangana with farmers from Mysuru and other districts of Karnataka, was handed over a relief cheque of Rs 10 lakh under Raitha Bandhu, a scheme launched by the Telangana Government. Telangana Raitha Bandhu president Pallam Rajeshwara Reddy on Tuesday gave away the cheque to the mother of the 40-year-old farmer, Tangamani, at a programme here on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar. The association had also organised a seminar on ‘The journey and life of farmers’ on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. Mr. Shanthkumar said a delegation of farmers’ organisations was on the study tour of Telangana to learn about the irrigation projects implemented by the Telangana government, on February 14 and 15 this year. “Unfortunately, Vimal Kumar from T. Narsipur, who was in our team, died of a heart attack during the visit. The Telangana government had promised to help the family of the farmer. In this regard, Mr. Pallam Rajeshwar Reddy came to Mysuru and gave away the cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the mother of Vimal Kumar. The deceased farmer’s father also died recently,” Mr. Shanthkumar said.



