Telangana-based NEET cheat arrested

The Belagavi police arrested a person on charges of duping students by promising them to get medical seats, even if they got low marks in the NEET examination.

Aragonda Arvinda alias Arunkumar, 43, of Telangana, was arrested by officers of the market police station. They seized cash of 12 lakh and goods including computers and mobile phones worth ₹12,66,900 from him.

He faces charges of cheating at least 10 aspirants by promising them MBBS seats and collecting ₹1.3 crore from them. He was a resident of Hyderabad. He was arrested in Mumbai while he was trying to open a branch of his centre, where he planned to continue such activities.

“A case was registered in Belagavi city in 2023. The investigative team worked for months and cracked it. During investigation, we found out that the accused has cases against in several states. Investigation is on to uncover more facts,’‘ Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh said. He had around 11 cases registered in various states. He was arrested in Telangana in 2016 and in Bengaluru in 2021. But he came out on bail. He is also absconding in one proclamation warrant, the DCP said.