Tekion & Sports Excellence Trust partner for Malnad Ultra 2024 endurance run

Tekion, innovator of the first cloud-native platform serving the automotive retail ecosystem, has partnered with Sports Excellence Trust (SET) for the eighth edition of ‘Malnad Ultra’, India’s premier trail ultra run scheduled on November 23, in the lush coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru district.

More than 1,000 runners from Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia are expected to participate in 30-km, 50-km, and 100-km runs, according to a release.

Global Initiative for Restructuring Environment and Management (GIREM), a not-for-profit organization, manages Malnad Ultra, certified by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA). It is the only Indian event on the Asia Trail Master Series and has been accepted as a Qualifier for the Western States Endurance Run, U.S.A.

All three categories of runs will begin and end at a single point. The first 30-km of all three categories are common and have a net ascent of around 4000. The 50-km and 100-km categories add another 4000-6000 ascent, states the release. The three categories have been designed to target novice as well as seasoned runners. The 100-km runners will experience running in the dark and the thrill of loneliness in a remote area, adds the release.

“Marathons are becoming highly popular across India and long-distance running is the fastest growing sport in terms of participants. There are more than 200 organised runs from distances of 5K to full marathons in India with over 1,50,000 regular marathoners,” saysMr. Shyamsundar Pani, Chairperson of GIREM and director of Malnad Ultra.

“Malnad Ultra provides runners with the opportunity to take their running to the next logical level of trail ultras and test their endurance to the maximum. Zero waste is embedded into our design,” he said.

Mr. Aravind Gowda, Senior Director of Communications, Tekion, said, “We focus on health, education equality, and sustainability through our Corporate Social Responsibility programs. Malnad Ultra is a great platform to contribute to these causes and spread awareness.”

Launched in 2016, Malnad Ultra has grown from about 200 participants in the first edition, to over 1,200 participants over seven editions, making it the largest Trail Ultra in India. GIREM’s vision is to make Malnad Ultra the most sought-after event in the Asia-Pacific region by 2026, states the release.

