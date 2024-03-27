Tejaswini Gowda resigns as MLC

March 27, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former journalist Tejaswini Gowda resigned as Member of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

This comes amidst reports that being upset over not being fielded in the Lok Sabha elections, Ms. Gowda may quit Bharatiya Janata Party and rejoin Congress. Ms. Gowda had been an aspirant for BJP ticket from either Mysuru-Kodagu or Bengaluru North constituencies and had even tried to lobby with the Congress for Mysuru-Kodagu ticket, sources said. She is reportedly upset that the BJP did not field her in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ms. Gowda was elected to the Council from the Assembly constituency from BJP in 2018. She defected from Congress and joined BJP in 2014 and was a prominent spokesperson for the party during her stint with the party.

Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti addressing a press conference confirmed her resignation and said he had accepted it. “She said she has resigned voluntarily, so I have accepted it. Her tenure was to end in June 2024,” he said.

Though Ms. Gowda has resigned as an MLC, she has remained silent and not announced her future plans. Despite multiple attempts by The Hindu, she was not available for comment.

