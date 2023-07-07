BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's phone number allegedly used to extort money, diamonds

July 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The South division cybercrime police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for misusing the official phone number of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to seek money and diamonds from the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Gujarat unit president.

Based on a complaint by Banu Prakash V., Mr. Surya's PA, the police registered an FIR on July 4, charging the accused under various sections of the IT Act, and also for impersonation.

Mr. Prakash said that the accused called Gujarat unit BJP Yuva Morcha president Prashant Korat on July 1, and demanded money and diamonds.

Mr Surya is the national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

The cheating came to light when Mr. Korat called to clarify.

The police are trying to track down the accused through the call record details.

