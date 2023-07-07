Tejasvi Surya's phone allegedly misused

July 07, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The South Division Cybercrime Police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for misusing the official phone number of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to seek money and diamonds from the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Gujarat unit president.

Based on the complaint by Banu Prakash V., Mr. Surya's PA, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR charging the accused under various sections of the IT Act and also under impersonation.

Mr. Prakash said that the accused called Gujarat BJP Yuva Morcha’s president Prashant Korat and demanded money and diamonds on July 1.

The cheating came to light when Korat called to clarify.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the call record details ..

