Tejasvi Surya partners with MillionICU

MillionICU, an initiative by Dozee, a contactless Remote Patient Monitoring solutions startup, has partnered with Tejasvi Surya. MP, to upgrade normal beds to step-down ICUs in Garden City Government hospital and the KSRTC COVID care centre.

These hospitals will have a 24x7 central monitoring cell to help healthcare staff monitor multiple patients remotely. It will ensure ICU-level care to over 4,800 patients and help staff save precious time to care for more, a release said.

The initiative was launched with the goal of enabling public hospitals tide over the current COVID-19 crisis in short-term.


