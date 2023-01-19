‘Tejasvi Surya did not pull the emergency exit door’, says Annamalai

January 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Hassan

K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP State president, has said BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya did not pull the emergency exit door of a flight, he had only placed his hand on it as there was no hand-rest in his seat.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday, Mr. Annamalai said he was also travelling along with Mr. Tejasvi Surya in the flight on the day (December 10, 2022). “It was an ATR-72 aircraft and the emergency exit door is located in the front. As there was no hand-rest for his seat, Tejasvi Surya had placed his hand on the door. He noticed gaps in the door beading and showed it to me. I called up the air hostess. She informed the pilot”, he said.

Mr. Annamalai maintained that Mr. Tejasvi Surya did not open the emergency door. “He was only keeping his hand. He did not pull it. He has travelled extensively and is also an educated man. Why will he pull the door? This happened when the passengers were still boarding the flight. He just noticed the gaps in the beading of the door. The pilot also checked the door. As part of the procedure, all passengers were asked to get down. The door was fixed properly.”

He said that the BJP MP did not apologise to the IndiGo airlines, as reported in media. “He only filed the incident-report form. He is a Lok Sabha member. As he holds a responsible position, he apologised to the passengers for the delay in take-off due to these procedures”, he said.

He also criticised the Congress leaders of Karnataka for their comments on this issue. “The Congress has no issue to comment on the BJP. Hence, they are debating this”, he said.

Mr. Annamalai had earlier worked as SP of Chikkamagaluru. He visited the city to take part in the ongoing Chikkamagaluru Utsava.