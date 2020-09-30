Tejasvi Surya defends ‘terror hub’ statement

30 September 2020 22:25 IST

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP, who has been appointed national president of BJP national yuva morcha, on Wednesday defended his statement that Bengaluru is turning out to be the epicentre of terror activities. He also launched a counter-attack on those who criticised him for the remark.

Speaking at the party office, Mr. Surya said: “Those who did not have the courage to criticise the riots allegedly involving SDPI in D.J. Halli are trying to preach to me now.” He said the Congress was attacking him, as setting up an NIA office in Bengaluru would expose what he called it’s “match-fixing with the SDPI”. He also alleged that even JD(S) leaders had failed to visit Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA, whose house was ransacked in the riots. “There is a dire need to get NIA office to Bengaluru to protect the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, a congregation of a large number of people in a motorcycle rally from the international airport to the party State headquarters raised health safety issues, especially maintaining of social distancing. Mr. Surya, who faced questions from the media on this, called upon party workers to follow norms. But he defended the congregation describing it as an expression of enthusiasm.

