Karnataka

Tejasvi Surya defends ‘terror hub’ statement

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP, who has been appointed national president of BJP national yuva morcha, on Wednesday defended his statement that Bengaluru is turning out to be the epicentre of terror activities. He also launched a counter-attack on those who criticised him for the remark.

Speaking at the party office, Mr. Surya said: “Those who did not have the courage to criticise the riots allegedly involving SDPI in D.J. Halli are trying to preach to me now.” He said the Congress was attacking him, as setting up an NIA office in Bengaluru would expose what he called it’s “match-fixing with the SDPI”. He also alleged that even JD(S) leaders had failed to visit Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA, whose house was ransacked in the riots. “There is a dire need to get NIA office to Bengaluru to protect the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, a congregation of a large number of people in a motorcycle rally from the international airport to the party State headquarters raised health safety issues, especially maintaining of social distancing. Mr. Surya, who faced questions from the media on this, called upon party workers to follow norms. But he defended the congregation describing it as an expression of enthusiasm.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 10:25:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tejasvi-surya-defends-terror-hub-statement/article32735527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story