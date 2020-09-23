Teerthodbhava at Talacauvery on Oct. 17

The Cauvery Teerthodbhava at Talacauvery, the birthplace of the river, has been scheduled on October 17.

According to the Hindu almanac, the time has been fixed at 7.03 a.m. on October 17 in Kanya Lagna. The event is marked by a sudden gush of water from the spring at the specified time and is considered sacred and auspicious by the devotees who witness the event.

A series of events precedes the Teerthodbhava commencing from September 26, said a note from Sri Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery Temple, Bhagamandala.

Usually, the event attracts a heavy rush of devotees who throng the site to watch the occurrence and collect the holy water. However, in view of COVID-19 scare this year, there is still no clarity on whether the devotees would be allowed to witness the event or restricted from visiting the site as a precautionary measure with pandemic cases continuing to soar.

Also, the Talacauvery site had recently witnessed a major landslide during heavy rains. The Kodagu district administration is expected to issue guidelines ahead of the event. The Teerthodbhava had taken place on October 18 last year.