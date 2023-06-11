ADVERTISEMENT

Teenagers from Belagavi washed away in river in Maharashtra

June 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenagers from Belagavi drowned in the Tilari river in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The two, 15-year-old Rehan Altaf Khan and 12-year-old Mustafa Altaf Khan, drowned in the river at the Tilari Dam site.

They had gone there for a picnic along with their parents and sister.

After eating food, they went to wash their hands and fell into the river waters. They could not swim and were washed away.

Maharashtra Police have launched a search for the bodies, Belagavi Police said.

