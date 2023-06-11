Teenagers from Belagavi washed away in river in Maharashtra

June 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Two teenagers from Belagavi drowned in the Tilari river in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The two, 15-year-old Rehan Altaf Khan and 12-year-old Mustafa Altaf Khan, drowned in the river at the Tilari Dam site.

They had gone there for a picnic along with their parents and sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

After eating food, they went to wash their hands and fell into the river waters. They could not swim and were washed away.

Maharashtra Police have launched a search for the bodies, Belagavi Police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.