Teenagers end life

A teenager ended his life allegedly after his parents took him to task over not doing household chores. The incident occurred in Hebbal on Friday evening. The deceased boy, 13, was a resident of Chikkanayakanahalli and a Class VII student, police sources said.

On Friday, after he returned from work, his parents reportedly took him to task over not keeping his room clean and not doing his work at home, following which the parents reportedly assumed he went out to play. However, they began to frantically search for him when he did not return home and was nowhere to be seen even at 7 p.m. One of the parents went to the terrace of the building to discover their son hanging from a clothesline to their horror. The Hebbal Police have registered a case and are probing the case further.

In another case, reported in Doddaballapur, on the outskirts of the city, a 19-year-old girl Rachita ended her life after her younger brother reportedly locked her mobile phone by changing its password. Rachita had reportedly been spending hours on the phone, causing concern to the family. On instructions from their parents, her younger brother changed the password of the phone essentially locking it and did not open it despite her pleading several times. A dejected Rachita ended her life, police said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)