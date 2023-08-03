HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teenager saves drowning man in Belagavi district

August 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Vithal Wodeyar (right) who saved the life of Khaleel Rajannavar near Mallapur in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Vithal Wodeyar (right) who saved the life of Khaleel Rajannavar near Mallapur in Belagavi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

A teenager saved the life of an old man who was drowning in the Ghataprabha near Mallapur village in Belagavi on Thursday.

Vithal Wodeyar from Pamaladinni village saved the life of Khaleel Rajannavar of Banahatti town in Bagalkot district.

Vithal, who was riding his bicycle near the riverbank, saw that a car was being washed away in the Ghataprabha.

He noticed that only one of the passengers had come out of the car, while another passenger was still stuck in the vehicle. It seemed to Vithal that the one who was left behind in the car could not swim.

He immediately jumped into the river and reached the car. He then pulled out safely the other passenger and took him to the riverbank. The other passenger, Mallik Mulla, had swam to safety already.

The Rajannavar brothers, Banahatti-based traders, were coming to Gokak for business. Their car got into the strong current of the Ghataprabha near the Duradundi-Ramapur bypass.

Later, they met Vithal Wodeyar’s family and thanked him.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.