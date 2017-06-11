Teenager commits suicide in Mandya district

A 13-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence at Subhash Nagar in Nagamangala, Mandya district, on Friday.

The police identified the girl as S. Bhavani. The Nagamangala Town police said a message written on the girl’s left hand holds a teacher in her previous school, Yashodamma, responsible for her death.

The police said they would seek the help of handwriting experts or forensic science laboratory personnel for investigation. The girl, daughter of Srinivas and Nagamma, was a Class 8 student of a private high school at Saremegala Koppalu in Nagamangala. She had completed her higher primary education in a government school and had recently joined the private school.

Bhavani was found hanging on Saturday morning. She never complained about any teacher during her studies in the private school, the police, quoting her relatives, said.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death,” a senior police officer said.