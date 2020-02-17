Teenager accuses officials of mental harassment

A 16-year-old girl, who was recently rescued from child marriage in Pandavapura, has levelled allegations of mental harassment against personnel at the State-run home for girls.

In a letter to her mother, she accused the officials of not providing her basic hygiene needs, besides mentally harassing her. She pleaded with her mother to take her away from the home. A PU student, the girl is said to have written the letter on the back of the economics question paper and sent it to her mother through a friend.

The girl, a resident of Deshavalli near Pandavapura, was rescued on February 6 when her parents were allegedly planning to get her engaged.

Acknowledging lapses, Rajamurthy, Deputy Director, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Mandya, told The Hindu that he would conduct an inquiry into the issue. “The Child Welfare Committee personnel, who rescued the girl, have not brought the incident to my notice. Moreover, they had not filed the case till February 13. It is a gross violation on their part.”

The officer added that he would submit a report to the State government on the “procedural lapses”. There is a provision to release the girl immediately after completing the mandatory procedures such as recording statements, he added.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said that he was awaiting report from Mr. Rajamurthy.