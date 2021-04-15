Teen suffers severe burns while taking selfie atop railway wagon

Incident occurs at Joaktte Railway Station where Railway lines were electrified

A 16-year-old boy received severe burns from electric shocks when he reportedly attempted to take a selfie atop a stabled goods train of LPG tankers at Jokatte Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jokatte-Panambur section of railway line has been electrified and the overhead electric (OHE) lines remain charged. The boy apparently received a shock from the OHE line.

Railway sources identified the boy as Mohammed Dishan, son of Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of HPCL Colony, Jokatte, who was admitted to a private hospital with 50% burns. The goods train was waiting for signal clearance to move towards MRPL Siding to load LPG after arriving at Jokatte on Tuesday night.

According to the Station Master’s report, he went on the platform after hearing some commotion at around 2.50 p.m. to see three boys climbing down the ladder of one of the LPG wagons stabled on Road 4. Upon inquiry, the boys said Dishan received the electric shock from the OHE while taking a selfie atop of the wagon. He was lying near the track and was shifted to hospital with the help of locals. RPF Inspector and Sub Inspector and other staff visited the station as well as the hospital. Jurisdictional Bajpe Police too visited the spot.

Exercise caution

The Railways has always cautioned public not to venture close to OHE lines wherever Railway lines were electrified lest they become victims of electric shock.

The Palakkad Division’s spokesperson in a communiqué again urged the public in the light of Wednesday’s mishap not to come in contact directly or indirectly with electrical cables and connected equipment. Overhead electric lines and associated equipment carry voltage as high as 25,000 volts, he said, adding that caution boards were put at several places.

The chances of suffering electric shock were very high from these cables, he said, adding that it was dangerous to use unfolded umbrellas beneath the OHE lines during rains or lightning. People should not climb on electric poles, locomotives, coaches and wagons as they go closer to OHE lines. Youngsters often become prey to electrocution while taking photos. Objects should not be thrown at electric lines.