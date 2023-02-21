ADVERTISEMENT

Technology will define next decade of languages: CIIL Director

February 21, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

There is an urgent need to document, describe, prepare dictionaries, grammar and other teaching and learning resources for the development of these languages, says Shailendra Mohan

The Hindu Bureau
Shailendra Mohan, Director, Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru on Tuesday said technology will define the next decade for Indian languages.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared the period between 2022 and 2032 as the ‘International Decade of Indigenous Languages’ to draw attention to the critical status of many indigenous languages across the world and encourage action for their preservation, revitalisation and promotion, he explained.

At the International Mother Language Day observed at the CIIL here, he said the role of technology for languages is a must for developing the nation in future. The technology in Indian languages, through Indian languages and for Indian languages, is must to move forward and I think CIIL can play an active role in achieving these goals in future, he added.

“Perhaps, the future will be judged on languages that have digital resources versus languages that do not have digital resources. We need to create technology-driven resources in Indian languages to move forward. Because, I find technology can provide a level playing field for these lesser known or minor languages spoken in India,” he said in his address.

Voice Search

Prof. Mohan said that the way Indians communicate and access information is changing very fast in this digital world. By 2025, it is estimated that around a billion people will be using smartphones. Technology used in searching and accessing information on the internet has taken an unexpected but convenient turn. Worldwide, 7 out of every 10 search engine users prefer searching for information through voice rather than by typing text.

“Very soon, voice search will completely replace search by typing text. For most of the Indian languages such an amount of speech and text resources are unavailable. I strongly believe that these divides created by technology may also be bridged by technology itself.”

The National Education Policy has emphasised education through mother tongues in India. The role of CIIL and all such language Institutions and their stakeholders has become more important than earlier, he explained.

