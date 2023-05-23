Technology is reshaping the very fabric of international trade: Commerce Secretary

May 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Bengaluru

A rapid advancement in technology is reshaping the very fabric of international trade and India is at a vantage position in terms of technological transformation, said Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce.

He was addressing a media conference held in connection with a three-day G20 Meeting on Trade and Technology Cooperation that began on Tuesday here.

Deeper collaborations

“We must increase global collaboration to enhance trade facilitation through digital exchange of cross border trade documentation. This will result in deeper trade collaborations among G20 members and eventually help harness the transformative power of trade and technology for the benefit of our economies and societies,” Mr. Barthwal elaborated.

The G20 Meeting, in the coming two days, would deliberate on how the power of technology could be used to pave the way for a prosperous future, and inclusive growth of a community.

The meeting would also stress the importance of enhanced collaboration on standards, movement towards interoperability of digital infrastructure and deeper cooperation and partnership of business ecosystems.

The event was hosted by the Department of Commerce and organised by Nasscom and EEPC India on the sidelines of the 2nd G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) Meeting in the city. Delegates from all member countries, industry and academic experts from across the world are participating in the conference. The opening session also witnessed participation of Debjani Ghosh, President, Naascom, and Mr. Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman, EEPC (Engineering Exports Promotion Council) India.

