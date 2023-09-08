Technology is of great help in crime detection, says Home Minister

September 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the use of advanced technology has been of utmost usefulness not only in prevention and detection of crime but also in streamlining traffic management system.

Addressing a press conference in Gadag on Friday, he said that with the advent of technology and criminals employing innovative ways to dupe people, the use of technology in crime detection has become even more important.

“Solving cases is a challenging task for the police and technology like the Third Eye is of great help in facing and resolving challenging cases,” he said.

Elaborating on the Third Eye scheme implemented in Gadag-Betageri, the Home Minister said that in the coming days, the scheme will be extended to the entire district. “I am happy to note that the scheme has been implemented on par with that in Bengaluru,” he said.

Lauding the District Police for ensuring minimum crime rate in the district, he said that the focus is on containing and curbing substance abuse. “I have given the task of making Gadag district drug-free within the next six months. Instructions will be issued to other districts to set Gadag as their model,” he said.

Tourism

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and district in-charge H.K. Patil said that efforts are on to transform Gadag district as a tourism destination by showcasing its historical and heritage sites.

Accordingly, in 2016-17, a proposal to set up the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority was mooted and subsequently, mentioned in the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah then, he said.

“Today, we inaugurated the office of the authority at the Zilladalita Bhavan. The Deputy Commissioner will be the chairperson of the authority. This apart, a State-level development consultative committee has been set up for the development of Lakkundi, which will have Tourism Minister as its chairman and district in-charge Minister and Minister for Kannada and Culture as vice-presidents,” he said.

On the occasion, a property return parade was also held with Dr. Parameshwara handing over recovered stolen articles and jewellery to their owners.

Appreciation awards for implementation of the Third Eye scheme were also presented to police personnel.

