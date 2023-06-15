Technology for safety of elders: many options, but very few adoptions

June 15, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shilpa Elizabeth

Vinod Gopalakrishnan, who lives in Kasavanahalli off Sarjapur Road, has installed four surveillance cameras at his mother’s house. His mother lives in an independent house about a kilometre away from his place. The cameras face the road, the property gate, and the main door of the house.

“It is a safe residential area and there have been no major incidents.; Only minor things like someone coming in and cutting her banana stem,” Goplakrishnan says. “But it’s better to have these precautions in place,” he adds. Gopalakrishnan, as well as his sister who lives in the US, can see the live feed from the cameras on their mobile phones.

A program manager with Kyndryl, Mr. Gopalakrishnan, has secured his own house too with systems that include monitoring devices, motion detectors, and intrusion alarms. However, he belongs to a minority population who has turned to tech for the safety of the elders.

According to those working in the home security industry, technological solutions for the safety of senior citizens have seen very less adoption in the city, although there are several options available.

Foolproofing from the gate

Amit Didwania, senior director of sales and marketing at MAKc Automations, notes that security solutions for an independent house start from the gate. “There is geofencing technology which sets off a physical alarm and alarm on your phone in real-time if somebody crosses your geofence,” Mr. Didwania said.

As you move in towards the main door, there are smart electronic locks that would allow the owner to operate the lock from anywhere in the world. Mr. Didwania notes that a smart lock integrated with a video doorbell would add an extra layer to the security systems at home.

“This comes either with a mobile application or a monitor solution that you can install inside the house. This way, you can see who is outside and interact with them if necessary. Some people, especially children with elderly parents alone at home, find the mobile application more convenient. This way, they can see what’s happening at home even when they are away,” Mr. Didwania said.

Integrated CCTV cameras and intrusion alarms for windows are other solutions recommended by industry players. A host of other security systems, like fire security, gas security, and gas leak detection, are available on top of these. Mr. Didwania suggested that the various security hardware available in the market should be integrated for maximum security.

Wearables for safety

Several companies also offer wearable devices for the safety and protection of senior citizens. Bengaluru-based NSS Secure Systems offer a panic button that can be worn around the neck. Once pressed it sends alerts to family members. MyResQR, a Bengaluru startup, provides QR-coded wearables like laser-engraved wristbands which can be worn by the elderly.

“Once scanned by a first responder, it triggers an SOS to family members in 15 seconds. The post-scan process also allows triggering ambulance services in more than 400 cities across India to enable timely medical intervention,” said Akash Agarwal, founder, of MyResQR.

Less demand

According to Mr. Didwania, the advancement of technology has brought down the prices of home automation solutions drastically. “A very basic solution for a three-bedroom house can be availed at ₹2-5 lakhs. On average, we get about 30-40 enquiries every day,” he said.

The most commonly chosen security systems for elders include surveillance systems, cameras, and video doorbells. Buyers include NRIs whose parents live in India as well as residents whose parents live in their native cities or towns. But the demand is not very high, Mr. Didwania noted.

Gajanand Naik, who is in charge of sales at NSS Secure Systems, echoed similar sentiments. “We haven’t seen much increase in demand for our wearable for the elderly. It would come to around 5% or less of the total demand,” he said. According to him, while other security systems like CCTV and burglar alarms are in high demand, the orders rarely come from homes with senior citizens.

