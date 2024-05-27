‘Technology can help address Kalyana Karnataka’s backwardness’

Highlighting the role that technology is playing in finding solutions to human problems in daily life, Project Engineer of Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) Syed Sameer has said that technological innovations can be effectively used for addressing the backwardness of Kalyana Karnataka and help the region stand on par with the other developed regions in the country.

Addressing a National Technology Day 2024 function at the Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology (BKIT) in Bhalki of Bidar district recently, Mr. Sameer called upon students and researchers to give special focus on devising new technological tools that can be used for fighting the backwardness of the region.

“Scientific and technological advancements have effectively addressed many socioeconomic problems and helped us better our lives. Technology can be used as an effective tool to address various problems that the people in Kalyana Karnataka are facing in their daily lives,” he said.

“Students from the region must remember the problems that people around them face while taking up research activities and try to find ways for sustainable development of the region through technological innovations,” Mr. Sameer said.

Guest Anilkumar Bhasme explained the various activities of KSCST and its regional centre in Kalaburagi.

College principal Udaykumar Kalyane appealed to KSCST to help the institute organise more such events and offer technical support for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at BKIT.

Programme coordinator and dean of Skill Development at BKIT Rajashekar Matpathi was among the dignitaries present.