 Technology Business Incubator Foundation launched in city engineering college

A Technology Business Incubator Foundation was established at the GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women in the city.

The new facility has been established with funding of ₹3.5 crore by the Central Department of Science and Technology, under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) scheme.

An additional ₹75 lakh was chipped in by the GSSS management and a release said that the initiative highlights a strong commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The launch of the new facility on September 6, was among eight such incubation centres inaugurated across the country

The college authorities said the new facility aims to provide a dynamic platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators, offering resources, mentorship, and an enabling environment to translate innovative ideas into successful business in the domain of Food Technology, Agro Processing and Health care.

‘’ This foundation will play a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship, promoting technology-driven enterprises, and contributing to the economic growth of the region. The incubator will focus on nurturing innovative ventures that align with national priorities and tackle real-world challenges’’ the release added. The incubation centre aims to provide space and support for 30 incubates over a span of three years.

The inaugural program held last week, was attended by O. Pratap Kumar, Joint Secretary of GSSS, R.K. Bharath, CEO and board member of GSSS, B.K. Nataraj, board member, M. Shivakumar, principal of GSSSIETW, heads of departments, and faculty members etc.

The institute said the launch of the incubation foundation was also a testament to the institution’s commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

