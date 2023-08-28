Technocrats, medical professionals called on to augment India’s growth

August 28, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Director of Indian Institute of Science and noted researcher P. Balram has said that scientific and technological advancements were steering India as a global player, and it was time technocrats and medical professionals augmented it further through their contributions.

Delivering the convocation address at the Fourth Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Technology in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Balram said that over the last two decades, India had taken giant strides in every field and the IITs across the nation had played a crucial role in this regard.

Basic science

He however regretted that basic science, which held the key to scientific development, was losing its sheen as several institutes had stopped promoting it. “The need of the hour is to reintroduce the chapters on basic science in medical curriculum and it lays a strong foundation for newer research”, he said.

Mr. Balram also stressed on the need for interdisciplinary research in science, engineering and industrial sector. He called on the budding technocrats to focus on preserving the earth and not to harm the bio-diversity for personal gains.

Space technology

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that after the success of Chandrayaan-3, India was now in the driver’s seat in space technology.

Elaborating on the government initiatives and commitment towards building New India, he said the younger generation should utilise the opportunity and join hands with the administration in taking the country to newer heights.

Medical seats

Mr. Joshi said that in the past nine years, 380 medical colleges had been set up and the total number of medical seats had increased to 1.04 lakh. “The government is dedicated to setting up a support system for the researchers and entrepreneurs and all support is being offered to them,” he said.

Funds for new centre

The Union Minister announced that the government was ready to provide required funds for coal gasification and rare earth elements research and development centre at IIT Dharwad.

Director of IIT-Dh Venkappayya Desai spoke about the growth of IIT-Dh which at present has over 1,074 students. This year, 294 UG and 74 PG students have enrolled themselves for various courses.

Mr. Desai said that faculty members of IIT-Dh had bagged projects worth ₹39 crore and AICTE had accorded a QIP (Quality Improvement Programme) centre to IIT-Dh.

Chairman of Governing Council of IIT Dharwad Vinayak Chatterjee presided over the convocation.

