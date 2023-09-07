ADVERTISEMENT

Technician of private hospital arrested for molesting 60 year old female patient

September 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police arrested a technician of a private hospital in Hebbal for allegedly sexually assaulting a 60-year-old woman patient while taking her CT scan.

The incident occurred on August 4 when the victim was admitted for health issues and was advised by the doctor to get a CT scan. The accused, identified as Ashok, who was working in the lab, allegedly took her to the lab and disrobed and touched her inappropriately .

The victim was shocked when he demanded sexual favours from her. After getting discharged from the hospital, the victim narrated the ordeal with her family before she filed a complaint with the Kodigehalli police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused for further investigation.

CONNECT WITH US