Technical issue hinders introduction of electric trains between Mysuru-Chamarajanagar 

A 1 km gap in electrification of the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar railway track has made the ₹50 crore project redundant even as the authorities struggle to find a solution for it.

The distance between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar is 61 km against which almost 60 km of track electrification has been completed. But the authorities are unable to introduce electric trains on the stretch due to the 1 km gap.

The trouble spot is near the Mandakalli airport as the Airports Authority of India was yet to issue an NoC for drawing overhead cables and installation of overhead equipment though it is more than six months since the permission was sought.

This is due to certain technical issues and the AAI has pointed out that track runs close to the starting point of the runway and it could cause interference to the electronics and navigation equipment of the aircraft, thus jeopardizing safety.

Track inspection completed

Sources said despite the gap of 1 km in track electrification, the Commissioner of Railway Safety recently conducted speed trials and track inspection. During the trials they overcame the gap in electrification by utilising diesel locomotive to haul the train from Ashokapuram to Kadakola after which the speed trials entailed the use of electric locomotives.

Sources said if electric trains have to be introduced between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar at this juncture, a pair of diesel locomotives have to be kept on standby at Ashokapuram and also at Kadakola.

The attachment and detaching of the engines could take up another 20 minutes adding to the commuting time. Besides, it will add to the operational cost and given the passenger numbers it would be highly unviable to adopt this ‘’jugaad system’’, the sources added.

There are six pairs of trains that run on the section and are hauled by diesel locomotives. More importantly, long distance trains terminating at Mysuru and hauled by electric locomotives, cannot be extended till Chamarajanagar. This could also have helped reduce traffic congestion at the Mysuru station.

Solution in sight ?

Meanwhile, railway activist Yogendra advocating greater amenities and rail facilities to the public drew the attention of .Pratap Simha, MP, to a similar issue had bothered the Chennai Metro authorities as a 500 metre stretch was close to the airport and hence the AAI had denied permission. But it was resolved by installing an induction shield over the cables to prevent electronic disturbances, according to Mr. Yogendra.

Mr.Simha raised the issue during the recent meeting with the Gati Shakti Unit officials and the authorities have promised to study the technical aspects related to the case in Chennai in their bid to arrive at a solution.