Technical glitches: UGNEET aspirants struggling to register, deadline extended

Due to the technical problems, thousands of UGNEET-2022 eligible candidate were struggling to register on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website for the medical courses counselling on Monday.

Over 2,000 anxious parents and students thronged KEA to get clarity from concerned authorities. But they alleged that there were none to hear their grievances.

“Since morning we have been trying to register via the KEA website link, but owing to the technical problems we are unable to register. If the registration is not done, the candidates will not be not allowed to take part in the counselling process,” one of the candidates said.

The registration for UGNEET-2022 started from October 14 and was scheduled to end on October 18. Considering technical glitches, KEA has now extended the deadline till October 20.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA said that, “Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had provided candidates data along with their mobile numbers. But, this year NTA has provided only candidates list without mobile numbers. So, we are redesigning and simplifying the application. We will resolve all the problems by Tuesday morning.”