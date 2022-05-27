Technical glitch affects runway lights in Mysuru airport

A technical glitch disrupted power supply to the runway of the Mysuru airport on Thursday evening as a result of which an inbound flight from Chennai was diverted to Coimbatore.

Airport officials said that the flight subsequently landed in Mysuru though it was late and attributed the flight diversion to power outrage which saw the runway lights switching off. Though there is a standby generator, the glitch was in supplying power to the runway lights which was subsequently restored by the CESC officials.

The flight was diverted keeping the interest and safety of the passengers in mind and the technical snag that led to the power outage has been rectified and normalcy restored since then, the officials added.