‘Technical education must focus on problem-based learning’

The speakers at the Regional Research Symposium on Problem-Based Learning have emphasised the need for including programmes in technical education that would help in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

The Centre for Engineering Education Research, KLE Technological University (KLETU) has organised the two-day symposium in association with Aalborg Centre for PBL (Problem-Based Learning) in Engineering Science and Sustainability, Denmark, under the auspices of the UNESCO. In all, 180 delegates and resource persons from across India and various countries are participating.

Inaugurating the proceedings, Member Secretary of All India Council of Technical Education, New Delhi, Prof. Rajive Kumar, elaborated on how AICTE had taken steps to further improve technical education in the country.

Practical experience

Prof. Ravjive Kumar said under the outcome-based education, various programmes were being conducted, and focus was more on providing practical experience to the students.

“Now, AICTE has set up a portal to allow students and colleges to search for various internship opportunities available. We are also conducting training courses for the teachers. This apart, help is being extended to technical education institutes in getting accreditation from the competent authority,” he said.

He said there was a need for helping students to develop problem-solving skills, and the solution was problem-based learning. Working on live projects helps students develop new skills and also critical thinking, he said.

Innovation is the key

Director of UNESCO Centre for PBL, Aalborg University, Prof. Anette Kolmos briefed about the need for extensively using PBL in technical education. While academic knowledge was important, what was also significant was developing the ability to identify problems and come up with innovations and ideas that could solve the problems. And, PBL has helped a great deal in this regard, she said.

Vice Chancellor of KLETU Prof. Ashok Shettar said while the teachers were good at transferring knowledge, same could not be said about developing the right habits among the students. He said now the need was to create new learning experiences instead of just teaching. Problem-Based Learning provides a solution in this regard, he said.

Welcoming the gathering, Director of Centre for Engineering Education Research, KLETU, Prof. Gopalkrishna Joshi, said as many as 22 papers will be presented. Dean Academics of KLETU Prof. Prakash Tewari proposed a vote of thanks.