Technical difficulties push MetroMitra release to August end

July 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On July 12, the Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ADU) announced the trial run of MetroMitra, a WhatsApp-based chatbot and application that facilitates first and last-mile connectivity between metro stations and homes at metre fares. However, multiple technical snags and their slow rectification have prolonged its trial run and delayed the release, which was initially scheduled for August 15.

Ramakrishna T.M., President of ADU informed The Hindu that the MetroMitra chatbot will be available as a link in the BMRCL chatbot. Clicking on the link will redirect users to the separate MetroMitra chatbot where commuters can book autos.

However, technical difficulties in the trial run have delayed this integration, and BMRCL officials, including Anjum Parvez, Managing Director, will be coming for the verification and trial run on August 3, said Pattabhiram, Organising Secretary of MetroMitra. After the verification is complete, the chatbot will be integrated and available on the BMRCL chatbot, he added.

