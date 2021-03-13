Technical committee opposes Disneyland-type project at KRS

Works as past of the project may endanger safety of dam structure, says panel convener

•Cites various reasons on technical grounds for objecting to the project which is being revived as a tourist attraction with an investment of about Rs 2,000 crore under PPP model

•We are against the project at the dam site and not against it, says Convener M Lakshmana, who warns of endangering the dam by carrying out nearly 33-plus works as a part of the proposed theme park project

Shankar Bennur

:

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru, has taken strong objection to fresh attempts to revive the controversial project of developing a theme park on the model of Disneyland at the KRS dam site as a tourist attraction, arguing that the project may endanger the dam.

The opposition comes after Minister for Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar’s statement on the project, which was conceptualsized during the regime of Congress-JD-S coalition government. The project had faced strong criticism and opposition forcing the then government to give it a temporary halt.

The IEI Committee said it was not against the project but against the location of the theme park and urged the government to consider having the project away from Brindavan Gardens, may be beyond 10 km from the dam site. As the KRS dam site is a restricted area, no project should be taken up that attracts a large number of tourists, according to the advisory committee.

Committee Convener M. Lakshmana, who gave a PowerPoint presentation on Saturday on why the project at KRS dam was unsafe, said the project is estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore and the government has proposed to take it up under the PPP model. A 400-feet statue of Goddess Cauvery in the middle of the gardens is among various works proposed to be taken up under the project, which required about 700 acres of land.

A joint project of the Departments of Water Resources and Tourism, the idea behind the project is tourism development with the expected income of ₹338.40 crore per annum after the project was done, he said.

More than 33 works, including boating lake, amphitheatre, doll museum, water park, glass skybridge walk, wax and history museum, giant balloon rides, water plane and parasailing, laser show, glass castle, had been proposed as part of the theme park.

“The project cost has been escalated from ₹1,425 crore to ₹2,000 crore and the present government has made a few additions to the project,” said Mr. Lakshmana and added that the committee had also opposed the project earlier and submitted its objections to the committee set up by the then coalition government.

“It’s mandatory to get the nod of the Geological Survey of India since the dam is located on a fault line and any work that required deep excavation (for building the pedestal to place the mammoth statue) needs to be studied in detail, looking into various technical angles. Moreover, the dam is designed in such a way that no structures should come up along the gardens over safety reasons,” he explained.

With the dam site area having widespread rock formations beneath the earth, any deep excavation required blasting and this will be risky to attempt such works at the site, he told The Hindu, after the presentation.

He questioned the logic behind giving a fresh lease of life to the controversial project when quarrying in around 20 km radius of the dam had been banned over the dam’s safety. Also, he cited the reported letter from a top central agency for minimising visitors to the gardens in view of the dam’s safety. “When this is the case, the government is trying to bring more visitors by implementing the theme park,” said Mr. Lakshmana.

Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha leader Hoskote Basavaraj, who was present at the presentation, also opposed the project and said the government should drop it.