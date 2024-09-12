Techies seek direct KSRTC service to B’luru from Mysuru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Mysuru is planning to run a service to Bengaluru’s Silk Board on Hosur Road in Madiwala to cater to the demand from the IT professionals from Mysuru who work in various companies in the IT hub.

Acting on an appeal from a techie, who has been a commuter to Bengaluru’s Silk Board from Mysuru, the city division of the KSRTC has replied to consider the request provided it gets at least 50 passengers for running the direct service to the Silk Board from Mysuru to facilitate the software professionals.

Many IT professionals from Mysuru who work in Bengaluru come to Mysuru on weekends and leave the city on Monday for their work. On Mondays, the rush is usually high at the bus-stand in Mysuru compared to other days with techies commuting to Bengaluru offices.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mysuru city division) Veeresh K.T. said the division could consider running a direct service to the Silk Board as requested by the commuter to benefit the IT crowd. “We can run Karnataka Sarige or Ashwamedha service if we get minimum commuters to the Silk Board. If the journey is assured, then we can run the bus from Mysuru on Monday morning and Friday evening from the Silk Board, coordinating with the commuters,” he added.

Mr. Veeresh said he had suggested the techie who had mailed him seeking the service, to form a Whatsapp group of the commuters, adding the number of one of the officials of the Mysuru KSRTC, mostly the depot manager so that the service can be launched if the costs work out for the division.

The commuter has only sought the service once a week or twice a week considering the travel needs of the techies as they have to catch buses or a hire cab on reaching the satellite bus-stop on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru or the KSRTC bus-stand at Majestic. This can be overcome if there is a direct bus service to the Silk Board, the commuters feel.

The KSRTC is ready to run the service for the techies and operate through the ring road, picking up passengers en route to Bengaluru from Mysuru. But, it wants at least 50 passengers to launch the service. “We have made it clear that 50 passengers are needed (to launch the service),” Mr. Veeresh said.

