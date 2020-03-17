Techie, woman test negative

A software engineer and a woman, who were in isolation at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital in the town, for suspected symptoms of COVID-19, have tested negative.

According to the Mandya district administration, the woman from Nagamangala and the man from Srirangapatna were admitted to the isolation ward on Monday as they had recently returned from Dubai and Australia respectively.

Their throat and nasal swabs and blood samples were taken and sent to a lab for tests. The reports received on Tuesday stated that both the patients have tested negative for COVID-19, officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh told presspersons that the woman who had returned from Mecca had not travelled with COVID-19 victim Mohammed Hussain Siddiq (79) of Kalaburagi.

According to the DC, the techie had visited Thailand and Melbourne before returning to Bengaluru recently.

The district administration is ready to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19 as well treat the affected persons. It has established special wards at Mandya, Bellur and Kala Muddana Doddi, he added.