Techie robbed at knifepoint at his residence 

April 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A techie was robbed at knifepoint at his residence late on Wednesday at Rampura Road in Aduru village in Avalahalli police station limits. The Avalahalli police, after registering a case, have launched a search for the accused. 

According to the police, four to five robbers broke into the house of a software engineer, identified as Gagan Kumar, and held him at knifepoint. The accused robbed a mobile phone, laptop, gold ring, gold chain weighing 20 gram and forced him to transfer ₹1.2 lakh from a payment app. The incident happened at night. 

The police said the techie woke up when the robbers broke in after which one person held him at knifepoint. The police said they are looking at CCTV cameras and have narrowed down on the accused. 

