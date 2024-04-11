GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Techie robbed at knifepoint at his residence 

April 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A techie was robbed at knifepoint at his residence late on Wednesday at Rampura Road in Aduru village in Avalahalli police station limits. The Avalahalli police, after registering a case, have launched a search for the accused. 

According to the police, four to five robbers broke into the house of a software engineer, identified as Gagan Kumar, and held him at knifepoint. The accused robbed a mobile phone, laptop, gold ring, gold chain weighing 20 gram and forced him to transfer ₹1.2 lakh from a payment app. The incident happened at night. 

The police said the techie woke up when the robbers broke in after which one person held him at knifepoint. The police said they are looking at CCTV cameras and have narrowed down on the accused. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / theft & burglary / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.