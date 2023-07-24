ADVERTISEMENT

Techie loses ₹4 lakh to online fraudster

July 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trying to sell a washing machine online proved costly for a 45-year-old software engineer who lost ₹4.4 lakh to an online fraudster.

The victim from Kundalahalli filed a complaint with the Whitefield police on Saturday. In his complaint, he said that he had put out a post to sell his washing machine online. A person identifying himself as Rinku Agarwal called him to buy the machine.

After an informal chat for a few minutes, the accused Rinku Agarwal sent a QR code with ₹2500 asking him to scan it. As soon as the victim scanned the code, the said amount was deducted from his account. Shocked, when he confronted him, Rinku Agarwal apologetically told him he would return the money and sent him a link.

As soon as the link was clicked, a total of ₹4,04,895 was deducted in five transactions emptying the entire balance.

The victim called up the 112 control room and narrated the incident. The officials who took down the details of transactions froze the account of the accused and asked him to approached the local police station to file a complaint for further investigations .

The police advised people not to click any unverified links or scan QR codes sent to them .

