Techie killed in accident in Bengaluru

Published - October 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A techie was killed in an accident when he lost control of his bike and rammed into the barricades by the streetside on Old Airport Road in the wee hours of Friday. 

The deceased has been identified as Rohan, 21, hailing from Kerala and residing in a rented accommodation at Marathahalli. He was working as a software engineer at a private firm in the city.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, he was riding home from a friend’s place when the accident occurred, the police said. While riding his bike near Salem Railway Bridge in Karthik Nagar, he lost control and rammed into the barricades by the road. He suffered severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, he succumbed hours later. 

