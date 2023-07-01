HamberMenu
Techie injured in road accident

July 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old software engineer sustained critical injuries when the car he was driving in crashed into a tree in Papareddypalya in Kamakshipalya on Friday night.

The driver, identified as Yashas was heading from Nagarabhavi to Kengeri and was allegedly overspeeding and lost control. Due to the impact, the car was split into two and he was critically wounded.

He was rushed to a private hospital . The Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken up the case, collected his blood samples as he was found intoxicated, and sent the samples to forensic science lab.

