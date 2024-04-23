ADVERTISEMENT

Techie held on charge of murdering social media friend

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police said they had cracked the murder case of a 48-year-old home-alone woman and arrested her social media friend for allegedly strangulating her to death and robbing her valuables at her house on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased Shobha, a businesswoman, came in contact with the accused Naveen Gowda, who worked in software testing at a private company, through Instagram.

The duo started meeting and allegedly had an affair. On Friday, Naveen visited her house and had an argument with the deceased over a trivial row. In the melee, Naveen strangulated her to death and escaped with her mobile phone and ATM card and withdrew money, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder came to light when the daughter of the deceased tried to call her mother and did not get any response. She rushed home to find her dead and valuables missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused allegedly said that the victim was demanding and nagging and slapped him over a trivial row during his visit, and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death.

The police are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US