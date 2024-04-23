GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techie held on charge of murdering social media friend

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police said they had cracked the murder case of a 48-year-old home-alone woman and arrested her social media friend for allegedly strangulating her to death and robbing her valuables at her house on Friday night.

The deceased Shobha, a businesswoman, came in contact with the accused Naveen Gowda, who worked in software testing at a private company, through Instagram.

The duo started meeting and allegedly had an affair. On Friday, Naveen visited her house and had an argument with the deceased over a trivial row. In the melee, Naveen strangulated her to death and escaped with her mobile phone and ATM card and withdrew money, said the police.

The murder came to light when the daughter of the deceased tried to call her mother and did not get any response. She rushed home to find her dead and valuables missing.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused allegedly said that the victim was demanding and nagging and slapped him over a trivial row during his visit, and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death.

The police are investigating further.

