ADVERTISEMENT

Techie found dead

July 27, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old techie allegedly ended her life after being cheated by her male friend in Soladevanahalli last Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vidyashri, left a note blaming her friend Akshay, 26, for the extreme step.

According to the police, Vidyashri, an MCA graduate and working at a private firm, was in relationship with Akshay since one year. The police said the accused cheated her and had also taken ₹ 1.7 lakh from her. When the victim asked him to marry her, he started avoiding. Dejected over this, Vidyashri left a note apologising to her family and blaming Akshay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the incident, the police arrested Akshay, who works as a gym instructor under abetment to suicide.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani on 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US