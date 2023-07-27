HamberMenu
Techie found dead

July 27, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old techie allegedly ended her life after being cheated by her male friend in Soladevanahalli last Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vidyashri, left a note blaming her friend Akshay, 26, for the extreme step.

According to the police, Vidyashri, an MCA graduate and working at a private firm, was in relationship with Akshay since one year. The police said the accused cheated her and had also taken ₹ 1.7 lakh from her. When the victim asked him to marry her, he started avoiding. Dejected over this, Vidyashri left a note apologising to her family and blaming Akshay.

Based on the incident, the police arrested Akshay, who works as a gym instructor under abetment to suicide.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani on 104 for help)

