Techie found dead in Bengaluru, dowry harassment suspected

Published - October 06, 2024 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old woman, Meghana Shetty, who worked as a tech professional, allegedly ended her life late Friday night at her home in Ejipura in Bengaluru. The parents of the victim have alleged that she was being harassed for dowry.

According to the police, Meghana, a native of Kundapura in Udupi district, was married to Sudeep Shetty, a tech professional from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. The couple had been married for 2.5 years and had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Meghana’s parents filed a dowry case against Sudeep, alleging that their daughter had been suffering from physical and emotional abuse related to dowry demands.

The police were notified of the incident after Sudeep reportedly discovered Meghana dead in their home. He claimed he was in another room watching television when the tragic incident occurred, the police said.

However, the complaint filed by Meghana’s father, Bhujanga Shetty, suggests that she had been enduring dowry-related harassment for several months. The Vivek Nagar police have registered the complaint and taken Sudeep into custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on ph:104 for help)

