Techie dies while hoisting national flag on terrace in Bengaluru

A 33-year-old software engineer died, after falling from the terrace while hoisting the national flag at his house in Hennur on Sunday.

The Hennur police said the engineer, identified as Vishwas Kumar, a native of Dakshina Kannada district, was working in a private firm in Bengaluru. “He fell from the second-floor terrace while tying the flag on a pole on Sunday afternoon. The victim was living in the same house in HBR Layout along with his family, which includes his wife, a two-year-old daughter, and his parents,” the police said.

The family, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to the nearest private hospital, but he was reported dead due to multiple injuries. An unnatural death report (UDR) was filed by the Hennur police.