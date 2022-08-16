Techie dies while hoisting national flag on terrace in Bengaluru

The Hennur police said the engineer, identified as Vishwas Kumar, a native of Dakshina Kannada district, was working in a private firm in Bengaluru

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 08:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 33-year-old software engineer died, after falling from the terrace while hoisting the national flag at his house in Hennur on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hennur police said the engineer, identified as Vishwas Kumar, a native of Dakshina Kannada district, was working in a private firm in Bengaluru. “He fell from the second-floor terrace while tying the flag on a pole on Sunday afternoon. The victim was living in the same house in HBR Layout along with his family, which includes his wife, a two-year-old daughter, and his parents,” the police said.

The family, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to the nearest private hospital, but he was reported dead due to multiple injuries. An unnatural death report (UDR) was filed by the Hennur police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app