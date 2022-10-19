Techie convicted for drunk-driving accident

ADVERTISEMENT
The VI Additional District and session court convicted a 44-year-old software engineer who drove his SUV in an inebriated state killing a puncture repairman, injuring two others, and damaging four vehicles on December 28, 2017.
The court sentenced Kunal Kishore to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and fine of ₹2.5 lakh. Judge R. Ravindra directed the authorities to pay compensation of ₹2 lakh to the deceased family while ₹25,000 and ₹10,000 to the injured and the remaining amount to be confiscated to the State.
Kunal Kishore, a native of Bihar and working in the city as senior software engineer in an IT firm in Electronics City was driving to his apartment from a restaurant. He was under the influence of alcohol and lost control and ran over Dastagir, killing him on the spot. The accused also knocked down Jeevan Kumar, 29, and Rajiv, and damaged four vehicles parked.
