ADVERTISEMENT

Techie booked for attempt to kill wife and self

March 19, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police registered a case against a software engineer who allegedly attempted to kill his wife and later try to end his life at their home . The incident happened on Saturday. 

The accused Harsha, from Tumakuru, was married to Sudharani. The couple are IT professionals and have an 11 year-old son. 

According to the police, recently, Harsha sold a piece of land at his native place and got a huge amount of money. He stopped going to work and became addicted to alcohol. The couple used to have frequent fights as a result of this. On Saturday, they got into an argument which took an ugly turn when Harsha banged Sudharani’s head against the wall. Due to the sudden attack, Sudharani collapsed and fell unconscious. Their son rushed to get help from his relatives staying a little away from home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Harsha then decided to end his life and slashed his wrists. The neighbors and relatives rushed to the house and found the couple in a pool of blood. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital the police was alerted. The police are awaiting the recovery of the couple to question them.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US