HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie booked for attempt to kill wife and self

March 19, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police registered a case against a software engineer who allegedly attempted to kill his wife and later try to end his life at their home . The incident happened on Saturday. 

The accused Harsha, from Tumakuru, was married to Sudharani. The couple are IT professionals and have an 11 year-old son. 

According to the police, recently, Harsha sold a piece of land at his native place and got a huge amount of money. He stopped going to work and became addicted to alcohol. The couple used to have frequent fights as a result of this. On Saturday, they got into an argument which took an ugly turn when Harsha banged Sudharani’s head against the wall. Due to the sudden attack, Sudharani collapsed and fell unconscious. Their son rushed to get help from his relatives staying a little away from home.

Harsha then decided to end his life and slashed his wrists. The neighbors and relatives rushed to the house and found the couple in a pool of blood. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital the police was alerted. The police are awaiting the recovery of the couple to question them.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / suicide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.