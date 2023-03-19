Techie booked for attempt to kill wife and self

March 19, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police registered a case against a software engineer who allegedly attempted to kill his wife and later try to end his life at their home . The incident happened on Saturday.

The accused Harsha, from Tumakuru, was married to Sudharani. The couple are IT professionals and have an 11 year-old son.

According to the police, recently, Harsha sold a piece of land at his native place and got a huge amount of money. He stopped going to work and became addicted to alcohol. The couple used to have frequent fights as a result of this. On Saturday, they got into an argument which took an ugly turn when Harsha banged Sudharani’s head against the wall. Due to the sudden attack, Sudharani collapsed and fell unconscious. Their son rushed to get help from his relatives staying a little away from home.

Harsha then decided to end his life and slashed his wrists. The neighbors and relatives rushed to the house and found the couple in a pool of blood. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital the police was alerted. The police are awaiting the recovery of the couple to question them.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)