Techie assaulted by locals for feeding stray dogs

February 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bannerghatta police are on the lookout for two people who assaulted a 54-year-old software engineer and threatened her with consequences for feeding stray dogs last Monday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the two unknown people charging them under assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging modesty.

Meera Tiwari, a resident of Bingipura, has been feeding the strays for the last six years. While returning home, two men, one of them carrying a sickle, followed her and started hurling abuses for feeding stray dogs. When Meera questioned him, he slapped and punched her face. As a result, her spectacles were damaged, she alleged.

Her mother Ramdulari noticed the commotion and rushed towards them. The duo left the place threatening Meera with dire consequences . Meera called 112, who advised her to go to the hospital.

The Bannerghatta police are on the lookout for the accused.